DDG Believes He's The Real MVP On "That's My Ball"

BY Zachary Horvath
Link Copied to Clipboard!
ddg ddg
DDG wants all the playing time and the ball in his hands when its crunch time on his latest single "That's My Ball."

DDG is taking on the role of the best player on the floor on his braggadocious and confident track, "That's My Ball." The Michigan creative initially teased it on his DDG Live YouTube channel, which is where he houses all of his content. Hilariously, he sampled the memed LeBron James moment when he said "It ain't our ball!?" in 2020.

Sadly, DDG decided to axe it from the final version. But what's not lost is the amount of self-assuredness. "That's my ball, my b*tch is a ten / I'm tryna hoop with her and her friends (C'mon) / Most valuable player, I am / MVP, b*tch, I'm that man (Yeah, Shazam!)."

What's also fun about this track is the production from FOREVEROLLING, who's produced for some of the biggest stars in rap. His resume includes Kanye West, Lil Baby, EST Gee, Rod Wave, and more.

The beat reminds of a lot of what Playboi Carti was presenting on MUSIC just a few months ago. Its devilish synths add a lot of energy and aggressiveness. Overall, it amplifies DDG's all gas no brakes mentality.

It's good to see the multi-hyphenate maintaining this level of pride in himself, especially considering what's going on with Halle Bailey.

He's also keeping a steady stream of releases going this year as he just put out his star-studded project blame the chat in May. Check out "That's My Ball," below.

Read More: Diddy Trial: Guilty Verdict Explained, Sentencing Ahead

DDG "That's My Ball"

Quotable Lyrics:

Y'all know ball don't lie
F*ck that, ball up top (C'mon)
Watch his PT drop
He know she my rock (Yeah)
If I'm with a Wilson, they bettin' the over, take my player prop (Swish)
When he get the ball, he turnin' it over, slam that bit' like Ja (Let's go, boom)

Read More: Air Jordan: 10 Iconic Moments From MJ’s Legendary Career

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
liangelo ball Songs LiAngelo Ball (G3) Shares Full Version Of Viral Snippet "Tweaker" 12.7K
Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 - Day Three Pop Culture DDG Catches Backlash For Bringing Up Streamer's Deceased Father Amid Beef 1.9K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 67.0K
DDG Woman Stream Racial Slur Controversy Hip Hop News Viral DDG's Friendly Interaction With A Woman On Stream Leads To Racial Slur Controversy 4.3K