DDG Believes He's The Real MVP On "That's My Ball"

DDG is taking on the role of the best player on the floor on his braggadocious and confident track, "That's My Ball." The Michigan creative initially teased it on his DDG Live YouTube channel, which is where he houses all of his content. Hilariously, he sampled the memed LeBron James moment when he said "It ain't our ball!?" in 2020.
Sadly, DDG decided to axe it from the final version. But what's not lost is the amount of self-assuredness. "That's my ball, my b*tch is a ten / I'm tryna hoop with her and her friends (C'mon) / Most valuable player, I am / MVP, b*tch, I'm that man (Yeah, Shazam!)."
What's also fun about this track is the production from FOREVEROLLING, who's produced for some of the biggest stars in rap. His resume includes Kanye West, Lil Baby, EST Gee, Rod Wave, and more.
The beat reminds of a lot of what Playboi Carti was presenting on MUSIC just a few months ago. Its devilish synths add a lot of energy and aggressiveness. Overall, it amplifies DDG's all gas no brakes mentality.
It's good to see the multi-hyphenate maintaining this level of pride in himself, especially considering what's going on with Halle Bailey.
He's also keeping a steady stream of releases going this year as he just put out his star-studded project blame the chat in May. Check out "That's My Ball," below.
DDG "That's My Ball"
Quotable Lyrics:
Y'all know ball don't lie
F*ck that, ball up top (C'mon)
Watch his PT drop
He know she my rock (Yeah)
If I'm with a Wilson, they bettin' the over, take my player prop (Swish)
When he get the ball, he turnin' it over, slam that bit' like Ja (Let's go, boom)