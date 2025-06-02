DDG has come to his brother DuB's defense after a video surfaced online of him slamming another person to the ground during Dream Con 2025. The other attendee had called the rapper “Doo Doo Garbage” several times.

In an X (formerly Twitter) Spaces chat about the incident, DDG claimed that his brother was “in fear for his life” adding that the man was trying to “embarrass us and bully us," as caught by AllHipHop. Prior to the event, DDG had specifically warned fans against calling him "Doo Doo Garbage" in a video on social media. “Nobody comes up to me and says ‘Doo Doo Garbage,’” he said. “If a fan came up to me on some ‘Doo Doo Garbage’ sh*t, I’m going to hold that n***a up so goddamn bad. N****s know better.”

The fan in question opened up about the scuffle in a video circulating on social media. “I heard about DDG before, I heard the name, I heard the term ‘Doo Doo Garbage.’ I’m thinking it’d be funny, just a little joke,” the person said in a clip posted by LiveBitez. “So I call him ‘Doo Doo Garbage’ from around the way. His homeboys stop, come back, his brother. DuB tries to press me about what I said. ‘What you say?’ ‘Doo Doo Garbage.’ Pushed the sh*t out of me.”

He concluded: “I gotta take legal action against him, his brother, somebody out here. That’s unacceptable, for real. They done broke my chain. I’m banned from the event, glasses gone. […] I thought it was all jokes."

Who Is DDG’s Brother?

DDG's brother goes by the name, DuB, and streams on Twitch on the account, NotQuiteLikeDuB. He recently made headlines for coming to his brother's defense after Halle Bailey filed a restraining order against him. The mother of his son, Halo, had accused him of allegedly being physically abusive.

As caught by The Shade Room, DuB said that the accusation made him "hella emotional." He suggested that he streams as much as he does as a distraction since he can't see their son. “That’s why my brother’s on till he goes to sleep,” he remarked.