ddg's brother
Pop Culture
DDG Continues Defending His Brother DuB After Violent DreamCon Altercation
DDG's brother got into a heated altercation with a fan at the event who called the rapper “Doo Doo Garbage."
By
Cole Blake
19 mins ago
18 Views