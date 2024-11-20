Celina Powell Reveals Why She Regrets Not Sleeping With OJ Simpson

BYAlexander Cole1283 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
O.J. Simpson Granted Parole At Hearing
LOVELOCK, NV - JULY 20: O.J. Simpson attends a parole hearing at Lovelock Correctional Center July 20, 2017 in Lovelock, Nevada. Simpson is serving a nine to 33 year prison term for a 2007 armed robbery and kidnapping conviction. (Photo by Jason Bean-Pool/Getty Images)
Celina Powell is an interesting character.

Celina Powell is easily one of the more controversial figures in the rap world as she is mostly known for being a groupie. Overall, she rose to prominence throughout 2017 thanks to her numerous appearances on DJ Akademiks' Twitch streams. During such streams, she would discuss her various escapades with some of the biggest rappers in the world. Although some of her stories were completely unbelievable, others seemed legitimate.

However, perhaps her most infamous ruse was when she claimed to be pregnant by Offset. She did this at the same time that Cardi B was pregnant with Offset's child. It was a disgusting display especially since Powell was lying the whole time. Having said that, this was not the end of Powell's reign of terror. She continued to make claims about various celebrities, and she has turned that into a perpetual podcasting career.

Read More: YBN Nahmir Relentlessly Clowned After Announcing Child With Infamous Groupie Celina Powell

Celina Powell Has No Shame

One person who has consistently welcomed her onto his platform is none other than Adam 22 of No Jumper. He has no shame as it pertains to Celina, and this past week, he had her on to talk about a plethora of topics. In the clip above, Celina Powell spoke at length about how she wanted to sleep with OJ Simpson, but never got to. Why did she want to do that? Well, she believes that had she slept with him, Simpson would have told her the truth about whether or not he killed his wife.

This is definitely one of those fantasies that makes Celina Powell look pretty delusional. However, she has never really cared about looking a certain type of way. Instead, she is shameless, and it has brought her a lot of fame. Whether or not is has truly brought her fortune is another debate entirely. All we know is that Powell is not going away. She and YBN Nahmir engaged in a publicity stunt of sorts recently, and it seems like they both needed the boost.

Read More: YBN Nahmir Is Flabbergasted By Rumors That Celina Powell Got Intimate With Gucci Third Leg

[Via]

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
...