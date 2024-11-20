Celina Powell Reveals Why She Regrets Not Sleeping With OJ Simpson

Celina Powell is an interesting character.

Celina Powell is easily one of the more controversial figures in the rap world as she is mostly known for being a groupie. Overall, she rose to prominence throughout 2017 thanks to her numerous appearances on DJ Akademiks' Twitch streams. During such streams, she would discuss her various escapades with some of the biggest rappers in the world. Although some of her stories were completely unbelievable, others seemed legitimate.

However, perhaps her most infamous ruse was when she claimed to be pregnant by Offset. She did this at the same time that Cardi B was pregnant with Offset's child. It was a disgusting display especially since Powell was lying the whole time. Having said that, this was not the end of Powell's reign of terror. She continued to make claims about various celebrities, and she has turned that into a perpetual podcasting career.

Celina Powell Has No Shame

One person who has consistently welcomed her onto his platform is none other than Adam 22 of No Jumper. He has no shame as it pertains to Celina, and this past week, he had her on to talk about a plethora of topics. In the clip above, Celina Powell spoke at length about how she wanted to sleep with OJ Simpson, but never got to. Why did she want to do that? Well, she believes that had she slept with him, Simpson would have told her the truth about whether or not he killed his wife.

This is definitely one of those fantasies that makes Celina Powell look pretty delusional. However, she has never really cared about looking a certain type of way. Instead, she is shameless, and it has brought her a lot of fame. Whether or not is has truly brought her fortune is another debate entirely. All we know is that Powell is not going away. She and YBN Nahmir engaged in a publicity stunt of sorts recently, and it seems like they both needed the boost.