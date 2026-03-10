Celina Powell Makes Bizarre Revelation About Antonio Brown & Tom Brady's Relationship

Celina Powell has never shied away from airing out people's business. On numerous occasions, she has revealed some intimate details about the lives of the men she's been with. Most of the time, these details are spelled out on DJ Akademiks' live streams.

Last night, Celina found herself on Akademiks' stream, and as you can imagine, all sorts of dirty laundry was being aired out. In fact, she had some very pointed remarks about her short-lived romance with Antonio Brown.

As many of you already know, Brown has been living a turbulent lifestyle over the past few years. He has shown no signs of slowing down and appears to be living abroad. His social media antics have died down, but people still remember when he was all over the airwaves.

When it comes to Powell's relationship with Brown, it appears as though she doesn't remember it too fondly. In fact, a recent clip going around shows how AB was obsessed with a former teammate.

Antonio Brown Is Not A Tom Brady Fan

Mar 26, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Former professional boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. sits with former NFL player Antonio Brown during the second half between the Miami Heat and the Brooklyn Nets at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

While we cannot post the video here, we can certainly link to it. With that in mind, the clip essentially boils down to Powell exposing Brown for going on three-hour rants about how much he hates Tom Brady. Quite frankly, a three-hour rant feels like pure obsession rather than hate.

It is the kind of thing that doesn't exactly reflect well on Antonio Brown. Overall, Brown's hate for Tom Brady was oftentimes expressed on social media. However, we can only imagine what the former NFL wide receiver must have been saying behind the scenes.