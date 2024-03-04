Antonio Brown Uses Nicki Minaj's Butt To Roast Kenny Pickett

Antonio Brown is one of the more unique personalities when it comes to social media. Overall, the former NFL star loves to get into some shenanigans. After all, it was something he did while at the tail end of his NFL career. Had he not engaged in these antics, he could probably have been the best wide receiver ever. However, he is now on Twitter spewing hatred towards the players he doesn't like. Furthermore, there have been times when he has crossed the line with the likes of Tom Brady.

On top of all of this, he has been downplaying the potential effects of CTE. He has even said that he wants to start his own network of sorts, called CTESPN. It is clever, but some find it to be in poor taste. Regardless of how you may feel about Brown, he is never going to stop doing things that will enrage his haters. He loves to cross the line, and today, he came close to doing just that. A video of Nicki Minaj from her most recent concert began going viral online. In this video, Nicki could be seen bending over and showcasing her butt. Subsequently, a lightbulb went off in AB's mind, and he made a joke.

Antonio Brown Gives His Roast

"How ASS is Kenny Pickett," Brown commented. Of course, Pickett is the quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers. His time with the team has not been fruitful, and as a former Steeler, AB is not fond of him. Had AB been forced to catch passes from Pickett, it would probably have been disastrous. Thankfully, we will never see how that would have gone.

Whether or not Pickett claps back, remains to be seen. However, when it comes to AB, it is probably to just ignore him rather than feed into it. Let us know what you thought of the diss, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from around the sports world. We will always keep you informed on your favorite athletes.

