Dave Blunts Takes Aim At "Serial D*ckrider" Linked To Kanye West

Since that time, Kanye West has been preparing his new album Bully, which is supposedly full of AI. This album is supposed to be dropping soon, but at this point, the details surrounding the album are actually quite scarce. With that in mind, Blunts remains someone on the sidelines, and he prefers it that way.

While speaking to Bootleg Kev, Dave Blunts offered his philosophy on the Kanye West situation. Blunts noted that he wishes Ye well. At the end of the day, they simply weren't on the same path.

Furthermore, Blunts doesn't feel comfortable with the idea of being tethered to Kanye for the rest of his career. He understands that if he becomes a Ye sycophant, it will be difficult for him to find success elsewhere. In fact, he took aim at Digital Nas for doing just that.

Dave Blunts On Kanye West

"[Ye is] on his path, I'm on my path... The thing is, I don't wanna be a n**** like Digital Nas, like a serial d*ckrider," Blunts explained.

Blunts has never shied away from dissing people, and this is a prime example of that philosophy. Clearly, he has an issue with the way Digital Nas conducts himself, especially in relation to Ye.

These days, Ye's circle is pretty tight. Many of the artists who once worked with him have moved on. However, Digital Nas remains in the circle and is someone who likes to document his work with Ye.