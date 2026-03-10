Dave Blunts Takes Aim At "Serial D*ckrider" Linked To Kanye West

BY Alexander Cole
Dave Blunts was on Bootleg Kev's show where he divulged on his relationship with Kanye West, and where the two stand.

Dave Blunts' career certainly isn't what it was back in 2025. At the time, the viral edgelord was working with Kanye West. He wrote songs that certainly made their mark. These songs include "HH" and "Cousins." However, Blunts eventually parted ways with Ye and even dropped a diss track on the rap legend.

Since that time, Kanye West has been preparing his new album Bully, which is supposedly full of AI. This album is supposed to be dropping soon, but at this point, the details surrounding the album are actually quite scarce. With that in mind, Blunts remains someone on the sidelines, and he prefers it that way.

While speaking to Bootleg Kev, Dave Blunts offered his philosophy on the Kanye West situation. Blunts noted that he wishes Ye well. At the end of the day, they simply weren't on the same path.

Furthermore, Blunts doesn't feel comfortable with the idea of being tethered to Kanye for the rest of his career. He understands that if he becomes a Ye sycophant, it will be difficult for him to find success elsewhere. In fact, he took aim at Digital Nas for doing just that.

Dave Blunts On Kanye West

"[Ye is] on his path, I'm on my path... The thing is, I don't wanna be a n**** like Digital Nas, like a serial d*ckrider," Blunts explained.

Blunts has never shied away from dissing people, and this is a prime example of that philosophy. Clearly, he has an issue with the way Digital Nas conducts himself, especially in relation to Ye.

These days, Ye's circle is pretty tight. Many of the artists who once worked with him have moved on. However, Digital Nas remains in the circle and is someone who likes to document his work with Ye.

With Bully on the horizon, we could very well get some interesting behind-the-scenes footage from Digital Nas. Given what Dave Blunts has just said, perhaps Digital Nas will make his feelings be known. Either way, a line has been drawn in the sand here.

