Dave Blunts Disses 50 Cent, Ian, & Summrs On His New Song "Bigger"

Dave Blunts is someone who has blown up over the past couple of years. Songs like "The Cup" and "Crying In The Kitchen" have blown up on TikTok, and the artist has leaned into the memes. Furthermore, he got to work with Kanye West for a while, and even helped write some of his most offensive songs.

Now that Blunts has ditched Kanye, he is looking to move and be his own artist. Of course, Blunts has no intentions of changing up his offensive lyrics. He's writing for himself now, and this means all of his enemies are feeling his wrath. That includes the likes of 50 Cent, Kankan, Ian, and even Summrs.

On his most recent track "Bigger," Blunts wastes no time taking a crack at Ian, who has consistently been hit with criticism for being a culture vulture. Meanwhile, he also took a shot at 50 Cent, who he has had frequent virtual sparring matches with.

"White bitch tryna bе black like Ian/White bitch tryna be black likе me/50 Cent's baby momma really likes pee/If he say my name, it's a lifelong beef," he raps.

Bigger - Dave Blunts

Blunts subsequently went on to roast the entire underground rap scene. He accused many of the underground artists of chatting with minors. He then went on to name Summrs, specifically. "I heard these underground niggas uninspired and like minors/They know I'll say names, bitch, I'm not scared, bitch, I'm no coward/Summrs DM'd a bitch, she was only sixteen," Blunts continued.

In many respects, Blunts is the leader of rap's new clout era. This is something we explored in our most recent video essay. As you can see below, there is a lot more than meets the eye when it comes to Dave Blunts.