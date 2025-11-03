Bigger - Song by Dave Blunts

Dave Blunts has become a provocateur in the hip-hop world, and he is certainly not to everyone's liking. On Friday, he dropped off a new song called "Bigger," and you probably already know what it sounds like. However, the song will certainly get people talking as he made sure to diss a plethora of other rappers. 50 Cent, Ian, and Summrs all get bars on this song. He even accuses underground artists of liking minors. Meanwhile, the song has that typical Dave Blunts melody to it, with some dramatic production in the background. If you're already a hater, this track won't do much to convince you.
Release Date: October 31, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Bigger
When I used to sip on the Wock' and the Tris
I found me a bitch off of plenty of fish
And she just be doing whatever I wish
And she just be doing whatever I say