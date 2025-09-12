Dave Blunts Reveals He's Not Working With Kanye West Anymore

Kanye West and Dave Blunts drew a lot of controversy together, and fans can't help but wonder what happened.

Kanye West's recent lyricism for his many scrapped, delayed, controversial and still-on-the-way projects was mostly shaped by Dave Blunts, who tapped into Ye's bigoted side and wrote a lot of divisive bars. But it looks like that working relationship is no longer active, and fans can't help but wonder why...

Blunts took to his Instagram Story this week and addressed folks asking him about their collaborations. "Stop asking me about YE music I don't work w dude anymore I'm on my own path!" he wrote, per Kurrco on Twitter.

Previously, Dave Blunts reflected on working with Kanye West and said that writing his "H.H." track (now "Hallelujah") made him "feel like Oppenheimer... Like, 'Oh, what did I just do?!'" Whether for racism, homophobia, antisemitism, or other controversies, this duo caused a lot of folks to lose faith in Kanye, although most folks understand that Dave is not as responsible for this fall-off.

Sadly, Ye is the one who has done the most to ruin his career in the past few years. Working with folks like Blunts is just the erratic distraction he often needs to validate his most manic artistic drives.

Kanye West Lawsuit

Still, perhaps the two just drifted apart naturally, had a disagreement, or decided to focus on other collaborations or personal issues. What's funny is that Dave Blunts' loyalty to Kanye West seems unscathed, even if their working relationship is no more. That's because he recently dissed 50 Cent, a beef that began because of the Kanye association and their commentary on the Diddy scandal.

We will see whether or not this continues to be a narrative or if Dave leaves Fif alone following this IG Story reveal. Either way, we doubt it will go much further.

Meanwhile, Kanye West's legal trouble resulted in a deposition, as he must face this process due to a lawsuit against him concerning his Donda Academy school. The suit alleges anti-Black discrimination, mistreatment, harassment, a hostile work environment, and more. We will see how it develops in court and how that deposition plays out. But amid all these chaotic narratives, we're no closer to music.

