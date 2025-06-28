These days, the view on Kanye West's musical capabilities is wildly different than what it was about four or five years ago. Right now, a lot of fans have come to the realization that the "old Kanye" is completely out of the picture. But make no mistake, there are still a fair number of staunch supporters out there who still have faith in his abilities.

But for those defending Ye, it's hard to ignore the topics he's choosing to rap or sing about. The anti-Semitism in some of his latest singles has been the most obvious. It's safe to say that his rants on X had a lot to do with influencing him to go in that direction.

However, he's also got those close to him enabling/letting him do what he wants. One person we can name is Dave Blunts. He's also been quite polarizing in his own way thanks to his lyrical substance and rap style. There's a chance that the perception of the Iowa native led Kanye West to want to collaborate with him.

They have been hard at work on tracks for CUCK, one of the two albums that the Chicago native is dropping in the future under his new alias, Ye. "WW3," "COUSINS," and "HH" (now "HALLELUJAH") are all his and Dave Blunts' works.

Kanye West Bully

Speaking of that name change, Kanye did so because he declared he was "done with antisemitism" and wanted to move past that phase of his career. Anywhere where the infamous Nazi leader was namedropped, "hallelujah" replaced it.

But despite the change, Dave Blunts admits he knows how the song looks to a lot of people. In a recent interview he said he could understand people's frustrations. In fact, he says when he helped write the track, he said he felt like "Oppenheimer." "Like oh, what did I just do," Blunts joked.

However, he still thinks the song slaps and those who claim they don't like it are lying to themselves. "Everybody acts like they don't like [it]. It's a good f*cking song. The beat was pretty good," he added.