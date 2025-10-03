Brian Steel Reportedly Cries While Defending Diddy At Sentencing

If you have been following the Diddy trial over the last year or so or its sentencing hearing today (Friday, October 3), you are likely familiar with a few of his defense lawyers. One attorney, Brian Steel, is particularly notable due to his more late entry in the trial and his role as Young Thug's lawyer in the YSL RICO trial.

According to coverage from Matthew Russell Lee of the Inner City Press on Twitter, he spoke during the sentencing hearing and defended his client with tears in his eyes. "I sit here with tears in my eyes, I can't believe we're here," Steel remarked. "Sean has impacted America in such a positive manner. [...] Sean's father was killed when he was three. He was raised in Harlem in the 1970s, it was different. His mother had 3 jobs, moved them to Mount Vernon. [...] More trauma: his best friend is shot in LA in a drive-by shooting."

"He has an operation and he gets addicted to the painkillers he's given," he continued during Diddy's sentencing hearing. "He has been high from then until 2024. You heard it at trial. He was medicated because his body was hurt, his emotions too. [...] We ask Sean to be able to have a 14 month sentence. He has taken full accountability. He's not using drug addiction as a crutch. He is saying he wants to repair, he will never be a danger. He is a civil rights leader."

How Much Time Did Diddy Get Sentenced?

Diddy's lawyers made other claims during his sentencing, including Marc Agnifilo's report that three doctors diagnosed him with PTSD. He also mentioned alleged diagnoses of anxiety and depression. This added to the defense team's broader argument concerning his mental health and trauma, arguing that he needs reformative care rather than more punitive circumstances.