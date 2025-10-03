Diddy Promises To Attend Therapy If He's Released From Prison

Diddy is currently in Manhattan federal court for his sentencing hearing, which will conclude later today (Friday, October 3) and determine his fate. NBC News reports that his lawyers outlined his plan for redemption, reform, and accountability if Judge Arun Subramanian lets him walk free today.

"If released, he would like to go back to Miami, Florida, where he’s in walking distance to his mother to care for his mother," defense attorney Brian Steel reportedly remarked. He said that Sean Combs takes accountability for his crimes and would go to therapy immediately upon his eventual release, presumably whether it's today or after a lengthier sentence.

In addition, Steel said the Bad Boy mogul "needs to repair and not be warehoused" right now, indicating his post-prison plans when it comes to learning from this experience and preventing its propagation. "He will be speaking openly about what it’s like to be incarcerated, to be on drugs, to lose a global business, to hurt the people you love, to take the happiness from your family," the lawyer shared. We will see whether or not this affects Diddy's upcoming sentence.

Diddy Sentencing

Sean "Diddy" Combs performs at the Bring It Home Midnight Rally held for Andrew Gillum at Florida A&M University's Lawson Center in Tallahassee, Fla. the night before the 2018 midterm election Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. Famu Gillum Rally 110518 Ts 004. © Tori Schneider/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another factor for Judge Arun Subramanian is Diddy's own apologetic letter seeking mercy and trust. He took responsibility for his misconduct and vowed to strive for much more humanistic self-betterment and community support.

"I want to apologize and say how sincerely sorry I am for all of the hurt and pain that I have caused others by my conduct," Puff expressed. "I take full responsibility and accountability for my past wrongs. This has been the hardest 2 years of my life, and I have no one to blame for my current reality and situation but myself. In my life, I have made many mistakes, but I am no longer running from them."