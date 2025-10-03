Diddy Brought To Tears As King Combs Calls His Dad The Greatest Ever

Six of Diddy's seven kids spoke during his sentencing today, with Quincy and King Combs' words particularly moving him to tears.

It's understandably an emotional day for Diddy as he awaits his penalty following his partial verdict in July. His future should be decided fairly soon, and it's been weighing heavy on him for months. It's also been just as rough for his kids, as they've had to watch their father endure a lot.

They spoke during his sentencing earlier today, pleading for Judge Arun Subramanian to see him as good man deep down. Quincy, Diddy's eldest, was the first of six to take the stand. Per NBC News, he talked about how his dad is a "changed man."

Justin followed that sentiment, adding that he hopes he can get his chance "to right this wrong and to be the man he truly is." 

Diddy Sentencing
VMA's "Club Love" After Party
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: Diddy attends VMA's "Club Love" After Party at The Ned on September 12, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

Christian "King" Combs was up next. He took his chance to praise his pops for being a true role model for him. "He is the greatest in the world, he is my hero, has always been my hero, and always will be my hero; he always taught me to treat women with respect... I ask you with the utmost respect, please give us grace and please give him mercy to let him out and become the man we all know he is."

Diddy eventually was moved to tears, the news source reports. He put his face in his hands, wiping away tears as the remainder of kids talked about how he's grown since being in jail.

D'Lila was the last to go, talking about the emptiness they have all felt. "It's a hole that can’t be filled. We are tired of being strong. We have already lost so much: our mother, our father. Please, give us the chance to heal together and move forward together."

Judge Subramanian thanked them all, admiring their bravery and fortitude. He added that he knows "how hard it is to stand up here, and it is very important for me to hear."

At the time of writing, they are currently taking a break and will resume at 2:15 ET.

Diddy's defense is seeking no more than 14 months in prison. He can receive up to 20 years in prison though, due to his two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

