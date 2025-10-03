Prosecutors Unleash On Diddy Over Plans To Speak In Miami Next Week

Diddy's sentencing hearing is currently underway, and he could be facing up to 20 years behind bars for his charges.

Diddy has been at the center of some serious legal trouble in recent months. Earlier this year, he was found guilty of two counts of transportation for prostitution after just over a month of trial. He was found not guilty of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. Each count he's been found guilty of carries a maximum sentence of ten years in prison. This means that he could be facing up to 20 years behind bars total. Despite this, it looks like he's feeling pretty confident in his own ability to get off the hook.

Diddy's sentencing hearing is currently underway, and in the prosecution's opening statement, Christy Slavik alleged that he already has speaking engagements lined up for as early as next week. This indicates that the mogul might believe he'll be walking free very soon. "That is the height of hubris," Slavik said, per TMZ.

Prosecutors previously recommended a sentence of 11 years and three months for the Bad Boy founder.

Diddy Sentencing
His defense team, on the other hand, is aiming for a sentence of just 14 months. This could amount to time served. This latest update about the sentencing hearing comes just a day after Diddy submitted a heartfelt letter to Judge Arun Subramanian.

"I want to apologize and say how sincerely sorry I am for all of the hurt and pain that I have caused others by my conduct," it begins. "I take full responsibility and accountability for my past wrongs. This has been the hardest 2 years of my life, and I have no one to blame for my current reality and situation but myself. In my life, I have made many mistakes, but I am no longer running from them."

"I have to admit, my downfall was rooted in my selfishness," he also added. "The scene and images of me assaulting Cassie play over and over in my head daily. I literally lost my mind. I was dead wrong for putting my hands on the woman that I loved. I'm sorry for that and always will be. My domestic violence will always be a heavy burden that I will have to forever carry. The remorse, the sorrow, the regret, the disappointment, the shame. I honestly feel sorry for something that I couldn't forgive someone else for: if they put their hands on one of my daughters. This is why it is so hard for me to forgive myself. It is like a deep wound that leaves an ugly scar."

