Judge Scolds Diddy's Defense Team For "Inappropriate" Letter About "Mia"

Right now, in Manhattan federal court, folks on both sides of the Diddy case are going through the sentencing process for his Mann Act violations regarding transportation for the purposes of prostitution. Throughout these deliberations, Judge Arun Subramanian is trying to keep everything afloat and calling out what he sees as unfit.
For example, according to NBC News, he scolded Sean Combs' defense team during the sentencing session today (Friday, October 3) for their criticism of the anonymous witness and accuser "Mia." Judge Subramanian said that its "tone" was inappropriate, as defense attorneys claimed that she lied during her testimony.
"She lied that she had sexual contact with Sean Combs without her consent," they claimed. "She lied that she was a victim. Virtually everything that came out of her mouth was a lie." Therefore, they did not want to allow Mia to speak at Diddy's sentencing hearing.
"Mia was incredibly brave to walk into a public courtroom and testify truthfully about the worst events of her life, and stand up for herself, her friends, and abused women everywhere," her lawyers reportedly stated to the publication. The anonymous accuser did not make a statement during today's sentencing hearing. Rather, she submitted a victim impact statement that prosecutors want Judge Arun Subramanian to consider before handing down his ruling.
Diddy Sentencing
Elsewhere, Diddy's own letter to the judge saw him apologize for his abuse of Cassie Ventura, among other pleas for mercy and a second chance before his sentencing.
"I have to admit, my downfall was rooted in my selfishness," he stated. "The scene and images of me assaulting Cassie play over and over in my head daily. I literally lost my mind. I was dead wrong for putting my hands on the woman that I loved. I'm sorry for that and always will be. My domestic violence will always be a heavy burden that I will have to forever carry. The remorse, the sorrow, the regret, the disappointment, the shame. I honestly feel sorry for something that I couldn't forgive someone else for: if they put their hands on one of my daughters. This is why it is so hard for me to forgive myself. It is like a deep wound that leaves an ugly scar."