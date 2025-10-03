Quincy Brown Insists Diddy Is A “Changed Man” During Emotional Sentencing Hearing

BY Caroline Fisher 325 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Quincy Brown Diddy Sentencing Hip Hop News
(EXCLUSIVE, Premium Rates Apply) ATLANTA - DECEMBER 16: Quincy Brown and Sean "Diddy" Combs pose onstage during Quincy Brown's Stunna 16 Birthday Celebration Hosted by Parents Sean "Diddy" Combs and Kim Porter on December 15, 2007. (Photo by Ben Rose/WireImage)
Diddy will finally learn his fate today after being found guilty of two counts of transportation for prostitution in July.

Diddy's sentencing hearing is currently underway, and already, it's been incredibly emotional. The Bad Boy founder is facing up to 20 years in prison for two counts of transportation for prostitution, which he was found guilty of after a month-long trial in July. He was found not guilty of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.

Some of the mogul's children spoke in court today before learning their father's fate, including his adopted son Quincy Brown. He described Diddy as a "changed man," also claiming that he's learned his lesson for any alleged wrongdoing.

“We’re going to love him unconditionally through his struggles. But in front of you and in front of us is a changed man,” he began, per CNN. “Our father has learned a major lesson. Week after week, we’ve seen him evolve, something we haven’t seen in 15 years. He’s completely transformed.”

“Our father will never do anything to jeopardize his freedom," he continued. "And as his children we want to thank you. We only wish to heal together."

Read More: What Happened To ILoveMakonnen?

Diddy Sentencing
MLS: Leagues Cup-Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF
Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist DJ Khaled and Sean Combs attend the game between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium. Jasen Vinlove / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As for Diddy's other kids, their statements were just as heartfelt. Justin Combs, for example, brought his father to tears as he described him as his "superhero."

“I ask that you give my father a second chance, a second chance at life, a second chance to right his wrongs, a second chance to be the man he truly is,” he continued. “My father is my superhero. Seeing him broken down and stripped of everything is something I will never forget.”

“I can truly sincerely say he’s changed for the better," Justin concluded. "Your honor, I believe my father still has so much more to give the world and, more importantly, so much more to give his children.” Christian Combs, Jessie Combs, Chance Combs, and D’Lila Combs also spoke in court.

Read More: Diddy Brought To Tears As King Combs Calls His Dad The Greatest Ever

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
King Combs Diddy Letter Hip Hop News Music King Combs Pleads For His Father Diddy’s Freedom In Heartfelt Letter Ahead Of Sentencing 1058
Diddy Voyeurism Not Prostitution Hip Hop News Music Diddy’s Lawyers Argue He Took Part In Voyeurism, Not Prostitution, As Sentencing Looms 590
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.7K
Diddy Doctors Sentencing Hip Hop News Music Diddy’s Doctors To Testify About His Sex Life At Sentencing 367
Comments 0