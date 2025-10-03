Diddy's sentencing hearing is currently underway, and already, it's been incredibly emotional. The Bad Boy founder is facing up to 20 years in prison for two counts of transportation for prostitution, which he was found guilty of after a month-long trial in July. He was found not guilty of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.

Some of the mogul's children spoke in court today before learning their father's fate, including his adopted son Quincy Brown. He described Diddy as a "changed man," also claiming that he's learned his lesson for any alleged wrongdoing.

“We’re going to love him unconditionally through his struggles. But in front of you and in front of us is a changed man,” he began, per CNN. “Our father has learned a major lesson. Week after week, we’ve seen him evolve, something we haven’t seen in 15 years. He’s completely transformed.”

“Our father will never do anything to jeopardize his freedom," he continued. "And as his children we want to thank you. We only wish to heal together."

Diddy Sentencing

Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist DJ Khaled and Sean Combs attend the game between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium. Jasen Vinlove / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As for Diddy's other kids, their statements were just as heartfelt. Justin Combs, for example, brought his father to tears as he described him as his "superhero."

“I ask that you give my father a second chance, a second chance at life, a second chance to right his wrongs, a second chance to be the man he truly is,” he continued. “My father is my superhero. Seeing him broken down and stripped of everything is something I will never forget.”

“I can truly sincerely say he’s changed for the better," Justin concluded. "Your honor, I believe my father still has so much more to give the world and, more importantly, so much more to give his children.” Christian Combs, Jessie Combs, Chance Combs, and D’Lila Combs also spoke in court.