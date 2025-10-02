Diddy’s Doctors To Testify About His Sex Life At Sentencing

Sean Combs, photographed in his NYC studio in 2001. ROBERT DEUTSCH / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Tomorrow, Diddy will be sentenced after being found guilty of two counts of transportation for prostitution in July.

Tomorrow (October 3), Diddy will finally learn his fate in his criminal case. In July, he was found not guilty of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking following roughly a month of trial. He was found guilty of two counts of transportation for prostitution.

Each count carries a maximum sentence of ten years, meaning he could face up to 20 years in prison total. The prosecution is recommending 11 years and three months while the defense is pushing for as little time as possible.

TMZ reports that two doctors are expected to take the stand tomorrow during the sentencing. One of them, Columbia University psychiatrist Dr. Kreuger, has reportedly evaluated the mogul and determined that he's "in complete control of his sexual urges and behavior." The doctors also claim that out of all of Diddy's sexual encounters, only 15% could be considered "freak offs."

Diddy Sentencing
MLS: Leagues Cup-Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF
Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist DJ Khaled and Sean Combs attend the game between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium. Jasen Vinlove / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He calls this "accurate given the number of sexual partners Mr. Combs had." News of the doctors' upcoming testimonies comes after several of Diddy's loved ones wrote heartfelt letters to the judge, pleading for leniency. This includes six of his children, his mother, his exes Gina Huynh and Yung Miami, and more.

In Yung Miami's letter, she emphasized that she does not see Diddy as a threat, and that she believes his children need him in their lives.

“He made the choice to check himself into anger management, start therapy, and commit to physical healing. [...] He didn’t do it for show—he did it because he wanted to grow and to become a better person," she wrote in part. "In my personal experience, Sean is not a danger or a threat to the community. He is a man of God, someone who uplifts, supports, and inspires those around him. But more than anything, he’s a father and his kids are the ones who look up to him the most. They need him.”

