Hollywood Florida
- Music Quavo Reacts To News Of Offset Being Shot In Florida Quavo and Offset have had their issues in the past, but with tonight's news, the former is looking to show some love. By Alexander Cole
- Music DJ Akademiks Alleges Lil Tjay Was Shot Alongside Offset, Video Of Aftermath Surfaces Online After new surfaced of Offset being shot in Florida, DJ Akademiks made the claim that Lil Tjay was also shot during the incident. By Alexander Cole
- Music Offset Shot In Florida Some harrowing news is coming out of Hollywood, Florida as it has been reported by TMZ that Offset was shot. By Alexander Cole