News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Search input
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
Search input
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Dawn M Florio
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Music
Lil Tjay's Attorney Speaks Out Amid Reports That He Was Involved In Shooting That Injured Offset
Last night, DJ Akademiks reported that Lil Tjay was in custody following a shooting that injured Offset in Hollywood, Florida.
By
Alexander Cole
April 07, 2026