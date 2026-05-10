Top Of The Hill - Song by DDG

DDG is a polarizing artist, although that is not stopping him from dropping new song like his latest single, "Top Of The Hill."

DDG is an artist who has certainly proven himself to be a polarizing figure. Whether it be through his streams or personal life, he always seems to be making some kind of headline. Meanwhile, he is still making music at the same time. For instance, he just dropped off the new track, "Top Of The Hill." It is a song in which DDG is talking trash and having a good time in the process. As far as the sound, this isn't too far outside of the expectations one would have for the artist. For the most part, this is his sound, by the numbers.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!