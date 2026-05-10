Top Of The Hill - Song by DDG

DDG is an artist who has certainly proven himself to be a polarizing figure. Whether it be through his streams or personal life, he always seems to be making some kind of headline. Meanwhile, he is still making music at the same time. For instance, he just dropped off the new track, "Top Of The Hill." It is a song in which DDG is talking trash and having a good time in the process. As far as the sound, this isn't too far outside of the expectations one would have for the artist. For the most part, this is his sound, by the numbers.
Release Date: May 8, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Top Of The Hill
Rockin' designer (Yeah)
Balenci' and Louis, I'm not wearing Nautica (Yeah)
I get provocative (Huh)
I'm fuckin' Brianna and two differеnt Monicas (Yeah)