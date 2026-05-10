DDG & Nick Cannon Insult Each Other's Parenting In "Wild 'N Out" Rap Battle

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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INGLEWOOD, CA - MARCH 15: Rapper, DDG, performs during Day 1 of the Rolling Loud Cali 2025 festival, in Hollywood Park Grounds in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Frankie Perez/HotNewHipHop)
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DDG dissed Nick Cannon's many children with many women, whereas Cannon brought up the rapper and streamer's custody issues with Halle Bailey.

DDG recently went live on stream so his fans could see his Wild 'N Out rap battle with Nick Cannon yesterday (Saturday, May 9). It didn't take long for things to go south, though, as both men insulted each other's relationships, parenting, and partners.

As caught by Livebitez on Instagram, things took a turn when the streamer had the following line: "Nick doing this show just to pay child support / But really, you should wild and abort." PontiacMade apparently got the idea for that bar and others from ChatGPT. Of course, it refers to Nick Cannon's many children by multiple women.

Then, Cannon responded with, "Talk about my kids, yeah, that’s fine / But at least my baby mama let me see mine." This referred to DDG's custody battle situation over his son, which he resolved with the child's mother Halle Bailey back in October. Both dropped the restraining orders against each other and moved forward with a custody agreement.

The streamer then ended with these lines, which didn't hit as hard either because they were weak or because they were way too intense: "You like 60 plus, and still not married / We don’t know s**t about you but Mariah Carey / I can see my kid, but you can’t see yours / You got like 20 kids / All your baby mamas is whores."

"Not all of them," Cannon responded before things wrapped up.

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Nick Cannon & DDG Wild 'N Out

But like most things Wild 'N Out, we doubt this will actually turn into something serious. After all, the rapper and streamer later clarified that they didn't mean anything they were saying to each other.

"Nick, I don't think you should wild and abort," he expressed on stream, as caught by DDGVerse on Twitter. "ChatGPT told me to say that s**t, bro. And I don't think none of your baby mamas is whores. I don't even know your baby mamas, I only know Mariah Carey. That's all I could think of. I was a little mad when he said the line, so I had to say something mean. But I didn't mean it. I can't say nothing back on that bar. When n***as say s**t like that, it's nothing that I can say back besides, 'I do see my son.' What I'ma say?"

Nick Cannon has addressed DDG's romantic history before, and he's been on Wild 'N Out before. So this is probably all water under the bridge.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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