DDG recently went live on stream so his fans could see his Wild 'N Out rap battle with Nick Cannon yesterday (Saturday, May 9). It didn't take long for things to go south, though, as both men insulted each other's relationships, parenting, and partners.

As caught by Livebitez on Instagram, things took a turn when the streamer had the following line: "Nick doing this show just to pay child support / But really, you should wild and abort." PontiacMade apparently got the idea for that bar and others from ChatGPT. Of course, it refers to Nick Cannon's many children by multiple women.

Then, Cannon responded with, "Talk about my kids, yeah, that’s fine / But at least my baby mama let me see mine." This referred to DDG's custody battle situation over his son, which he resolved with the child's mother Halle Bailey back in October. Both dropped the restraining orders against each other and moved forward with a custody agreement.

The streamer then ended with these lines, which didn't hit as hard either because they were weak or because they were way too intense: "You like 60 plus, and still not married / We don’t know s**t about you but Mariah Carey / I can see my kid, but you can’t see yours / You got like 20 kids / All your baby mamas is whores."

"Not all of them," Cannon responded before things wrapped up.

Nick Cannon & DDG Wild 'N Out

But like most things Wild 'N Out, we doubt this will actually turn into something serious. After all, the rapper and streamer later clarified that they didn't mean anything they were saying to each other.

"Nick, I don't think you should wild and abort," he expressed on stream, as caught by DDGVerse on Twitter. "ChatGPT told me to say that s**t, bro. And I don't think none of your baby mamas is whores. I don't even know your baby mamas, I only know Mariah Carey. That's all I could think of. I was a little mad when he said the line, so I had to say something mean. But I didn't mean it. I can't say nothing back on that bar. When n***as say s**t like that, it's nothing that I can say back besides, 'I do see my son.' What I'ma say?"