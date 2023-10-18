Nick Cannon Trolls DDG Amid Halle Bailey Pregnancy Rumors: “Welcome To The Baby Daddy Gang”

Nick Cannon welcomed DDG to the “baby daddy gang” during his Daily Cannon Show, on Tuesday’s episode, amid rumors that Halle Bailey is expecting. While he initially expressed some doubt, his co-host, Abby De La Rosa, joked that Cannon has “had enough babies to know a pregnant belly.” Cannon has notoriously welcomed 12 children with six different women.

In response, he joked that he has learned to “never tell a woman she looks pregnant.” Afterward, he began clapping and remarked: “Shoutout DDG, welcome to the baby daddy gang. Now your name is BDDDG.” Rumors about Bailey being pregnant resurfaced when she stepped out in baggy clothes, last week, obscuring her figure.

DDG & Halle Bailey Attend "The Love Album" Listening Party

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: Halle Bailey and DDG attend "The Love Album" Listening Party on September 07, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

Speaking to Glamour magazine, Bailey recently explained that she prefers to maintain as much privacy as possible with her relationships. “It’s really funny how people look at you [as] still being this young girl, still being this innocent, untouchable thing,” she said. “I appreciate that as I venture into adulthood, I’m able to make my own decisions. For my peace and my sanity, I have to keep that private. Mentally, sometimes it’s really difficult being in this industry knowing that there are so many opinions [about] you and what you’re doing, or what you should be or what you could be doing better. People sometimes put you on this pedestal. They forget that you’re a real human being. They forget that you have feelings, that you cry.”

Nick Cannon Discusses DDG & Halle Bailey

Bailey and DDG have been dating since 2022 and have dealt with countless instances of public scrutiny from fans online. The pregnancy rumors specifically started back in August when fans theorized that Bailey looked like she was expecting during one of DDG’s livestreams. Be on the lookout for further updates on the couple on HotNewHipHop.

