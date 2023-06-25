Keyshia Cole says that the late John Singleton was originally planning to direct her new biopic, Keyshia Cole: This Is My Story. She revealed the detail in a personal message after the film premiered on Thursday. Singleton passed away in 2019 at the age of 51 after suffering a stroke.

“John Singleton, we sat down with him and was supposed to do the movie,” she said. “That didn’t happen then.” She also joked that Singleton didn’t want to cast Cole as herself, which led to her going in a different direction. “Rest in peace John Singleton,” she added.

Read More: John Singleton Movies He Directed, Ranked

Keyshia Cole In Concert

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Keyshia Cole performs during R&B Super Jam Ladies Night at Barclays Center on May 06, 2022, in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Keyshia Cole: This Is My Story premiered on Lifetime, on Thursday night. The film follows Cole’s life and music career with a focus on her relationship with her mother, Frankie Lons, who passed away in October 2021 after a drug overdose. Elsewhere in her message after the premiere, Cole dedicated the movie to Lons.

“Mommy this movie is for you,” she stated. “I’ve seen the film five times, so I’ve done a lot of crying and reflecting. For the most part, it’s a reflection of my life and my love I have for my mom. Hate that it ended the way that it did. But the truth is, this is my life.”

Keyshia Cole’s New Biopic

Cole also spoke about how the film came together, revealing that Lifetime reached out to her. “Lifetime was calling for a little while,” she said. “When I did the VERZUZ, they were reaching out about doing the movie. We didn’t do it at that time. Shortly after, my mom had passed. They reached back out like, ‘Yo, this is some things that’s happened.’ My dad passed after that, then my dog 14 years passed. Okay, my best friend too? Gotcha. We decided to capture that during that time, but we were trying to do the movies when I first got signed to Interscope.”

Read More: Keyshia Cole Shares Trailer For New Biopic: “This is My Story”

[Via]