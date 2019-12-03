john singleton
- Pop CultureKeyshia Cole Says John Singleton Was Supposed To Direct Her BiopicKeyshia Cole says John Singleton was originally set to direct her biopic.By Cole Blake
- TV"Snowfall" Seasons Ranked, Worst To BestNow that it's come to an end, we're ranking each season of "Snowfall." Which was the best?By Victor Omega
- Pop CultureJohn Singleton Movies He Directed, RankedJohn Singleton was an icon who delivered classics. Which of his movies are your favorites?By Victor Omega
- Pop CultureDamson Idris On Trip To South Central With John Singleton & Friendship With Jay-Z, BeyoncéPrior to landing "Snowfall," Singleton wanted to see if the British actor had the chops.By Erika Marie
- TV"Snowfall" Honored John Singleton In Its Final Season: Here's HowThe cast discussed John Singleton's legacy at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures for the season six premiere. By Emily Burr
- Pop CultureTupac Painting From "Baby Boy" That John Singleton Owned Worth $75KThe painting was one of many items the late John Singleton left behind.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GramTyrese Issues A "Cry For Help" As He Details His "Unraveling": "I Need More Therapy"The multihyphenated actor adds that he has "been unraveling, painfully processing" all of the losses he has endured in recent years.By Erika Marie
- MusicIce Cube Says Developing Big3 League Was Harder Than Rap & Acting CareersHe mentioned living down the street from Dr. Dre and being discovered by John Singleton.By Erika Marie
- Movies"Boyz N The Hood" Turns 30Thirty years ago, one of the most important movies in hip-hop history was released: John Singleton's "Boyz N The Hood." By Mitch Findlay
- MoviesIce Cube Says He Refused To Play Lucky In "Poetic Justice" Because He Was "A Sucker"Ice Cube says he was offered to play the role of Lucky in John Singleton's "Poetic Justice," but refused because the character was "a sucker."By Cole Blake
- TV"Snowfall" Actor's Response To DaniLeigh Gets Rapper To Delete Her Tweet"Snowfall" actor Amin Joseph comes for DaniLeigh for her take about the show.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentDJ Paul Explains Why Three 6 Mafia vs. Bone Thugs Didn't Happen, Hustling Mixtapes & New PodcastDJ Paul recounts one of his final encounters with John Singleton, artists paying homage to Three 6 Mafia, and how hustling mixtapes in high school brokered peace with the ops. By Aron A.
- MoviesIce Cube Reminisces On "Boyz N The Hood" Days: "John [Singleton] Was Brilliant"Ice Cube took a walk down memory lane when he recently tweeted a throwback photo of his days on the set of "Boyz n the Hood."By Erika Marie
- RandomNick Cannon Says Black Men Refer To Themselves As "Baby" Because "We're Not Yet Men"He discussed the names that black people call one another.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureJohn Singleton's Daughter Granted Monthly Allowance Until $35M Estate Is DividedCleopatra Singleton is set up for now. By Chantilly Post