A painting of Tupac Shakur from the 2001 film Baby Boy costs $75,000, which the late John Singleton left behind. Moreover, Radar Online obtained court documents from his estate on Wednesday (February 1) with an updated list of his assets. If you recall, the director passed away in 2019. However, that Tupac painting isn’t all the film memorabilia in his collection you may recognize. In fact, his estate valued his slew of items and collections at an estimated $156,700.

LOS ANGELES – FEBRUARY 1991: Director John Singleton poses for a portrait in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images)

Furthermore, Singleton also owned Baby Boy‘s iconic lowrider bike, worth around $50,000. Also, the estate, run by his mother Sheila Ward, listed an original Boyz n The Hood poster worth $700. In addition, Singleton had 13 director script binders valued at $6,500. Moreover, these include scripts for classics like Poetic Justice, Shaft, Black Snake Moan, and Hustle & Flow. Overall, these items all contribute to the estate’s heft value. However, the collection also includes heaps of classic comic books and seven personal journals. According to the estate, he wrote in these journals during his time producing various movies.

Nothing like a ‘hood 100m dash 😂😂 Tupac and John Singleton racing in Washington, DC on a July 1993 episode of ‘Rap City’ (🎥: 80s.90sera/IG) pic.twitter.com/LKh2NNOrGM — Justin Tinsley (@JustinTinsley) April 30, 2019

When they valued them at $3,500, the filing indicated the reasoning and history behind that price tag. “[John was] a famous movie director, who had a major impact on the movie industry and movie history,” the filing read. Singleton passed unexpectedly at age 51 in April of 2019 after he suffered numerous strokes. Not only was he the first African-American nominee for Best Director at the Academy Awards, but he was also the youngest. Moreover, the Oscars nominated him for Boyz n The Hood when he was just 24 years old.

“There is not enough that can be said about John Singleton and the profound impact he made in his 51 years of life,” Los Angeles City Council President Herb J. Wesson Jr. stated in a press release. “In a time and in an industry where all the odds were stacked against him, John overcame and became the best at his craft. And more than maybe anyone, he opened people’s eyes to a reality and an experience of South Los Angeles that had been overlooked by society.”

[via]