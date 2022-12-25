Ice Cube reflected on meeting 2Pac during a recent appearance on Talib Kweli‘s People’s Party podcast. Appearing alongside E-40 and Too $hort, Cube remarked that 2Pac once said he wanted to make music like N.W.A.

Cube says that he met 2Pac while the late star was still a member of Digital Underground.

“He would always tell me like, you know, ‘This Digital shit is cool, man, but I want to do records like y’all,’” Cube said. “‘Cause where I live at, shit is fucked up. You know what I’m saying? I want to talk about how the shit is.’”

LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 06: Rapper Ice Cube attends Daylight Beach Club at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on May 6, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Daylight Beach Club)

From there, Cube recalled seeing 2Pac’s career continue to take off until he became one of the most iconic hip-hop artists of all time.

“I was like ok ‘Pac is starting to move up from just being in the background to actually doing some songs then he went solo,” Cube added. “He was like, man I’m going to do my own thing. I still fuck with Digital but I’ma do my own thing.’ He was like, ‘Yeah, I can do the music I want to do.”

2Pac ended up leaving Digital Underground in 1991, the same year he dropped his debut album, 2Pacalypse Now. Over the next several years, he became one of the best-selling musical artists of all time.

Ice Cube recently released a new album with E-40 and Too $hort as members of Mount Westmore. The trio, along with Snoop Dogg, dropped Snoop, Cube, 40, $hort back on December 9, 2022.

Check out Ice Cube’s appearance on People’s Party alongside E-40 and Too $hort below.

[Via]