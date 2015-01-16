digital underground
- MusicIce Cube Recalls 2Pac Saying He Wanted To Make Music Like N.W.A.Ice Cube reflected on his friendship with 2Pac while speaking with Talib Kweli on "People’s Party."By Cole Blake
- Hip-Hop HistoryToo $hort Explains Why He Kept His Friends Away From TupacToo $hort explains why he didn't want Tupac hanging around his friends. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureChopmaster J Allegedly Told To "Stay The Hell Away" From Digital Underground Celebratory DayChopmaster J, co-founder of the pioneering hip-hop group Digital Underground was banned from an event honoring the late Shock G.By Kyesha Jennings
- MusicShock G Cause Of Death RevealedDigital Underground icon Shock G passed away from an accidental drug overdose.By Alex Zidel
- MusicShock G Funeral Plans AnnouncedMembers of Digital Underground will be in attendance at Shock G's funeral service in Tampa. By Aron A.
- MusicIce Cube Shares Shock G Tribute MessageFollowing Shock G's death at the age of 57, Ice Cube came forward to share some kind words honoring the Digital Underground icon. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicShock G, Digital Underground Rap Pioneer, Passes Away At 57: ReportThe Rap icon, real name Greg Jacobs, also known by his alter ego Humpty Hump, is being memorialized by artists and fans.By Erika Marie
- MusicBusta Rhymes Reflects On 2Pac Friendship With Crazy StoryDuring an interview with Fat Joe, Busta Rhymes went into detail about his close friendship with the legendary 2Pac Shakur. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicChuck D Shares Stories Of Tupac Shakur & Treach Before The FameChuck D recalled both Tupac Shakur & Naughty By Nature's Treach being bag carriers for Digital Underground & Queen Latifah, respectively.By Erika Marie
- MusicSeason 2 Of "Hip-Hop Evolution" Is Back On NetflixSeason 2 Of "Hip-Hop Evolution" will focus on three general regions of influence: The West, The South, and New York.By Devin Ch
- MusicKanye West Recalls Opening For Tupac & Notorious B.I.G. During Joint Show In ChicagoThis line-up is absolutely insane!By Alex Zidel
- MusicDigital Underground's Shock G Busted For Drug PossessionHe had performed with Naughty by Nature 2 days before the arrest.By Matt F
- Music VideosIggy Azalea Makes Her Booty Bounce In Music Video TeaseIggy Azalea's music video "Mo Bounce" drops Friday.By hnhh
- NewsEminem Writes Essay On The Genius Of TupacEminem wrote an essay in tribute of the genius of Tupac Shakur. By Angus Walker
- NewsTupac Shakur Exhibit To Open At The Grammy Museum Feb. 2nd"All Eyez On Me: The Writings of Tupac Shakur" exhibit to open at the Grammy Museum. By Bruce Smith