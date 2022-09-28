Too $hort explained how he tried to stray Tupac from bad influences during an appearance on the 85 South Show.

The Oakland rapper broke down how Tupac was a “different” person every single time he saw him. Throughout their relationship, Short explained that ‘Pac’s Zodiac sign as a Gemini became more apparent. “I never saw the same Tupac twice. They always trying to show the image of what Tupac was, and like, bruh, he was always like drastically different. Like most Geminis,” Short said.

NEW YORK – JULY 23: Rapper Tupac Shakur performs onstage at Club Amazon on July 23, 1993 in New York, New York. (Photo by Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

The legendary rapper revealed said that ‘Pac spent a significant amount of time in Oakland during Digital Underground‘s reign. Still, he wasn’t necessarily the leader of the circles he was tied to. “‘Pac was the lil homie of the crew,” Short explained, citing an old video where Tupac was a background dancer.

“Tupac started coming of age and I looked at him,” Short continued. He described the “So Many Tears” artist as a “real one” who wasn’t going to be punked.

“I was like, ‘I can not bring this n***a around my homies.’ ‘Cause it’s going to be like oil and fire. Like, when Tupac got to L.A., and they let him get around, he was going 10,000 miles an hour.”

“I knew it. I was like, I can not bring this n***a around my homies,” he said. “I literally made a conscious effort to not ever bring Tupac around my — he found his way to Richie Rich… he gave ‘Pac the town but I said, ‘I wouldn’t do it.'”

Short said he didn’t want to feel “that guilt” of introducing Tupac to people that would put him in sticky situations.

Check out the clip below and let us know your thoughts in the comments.