In the late 1980s and into the 1990s, Digital Underground always got the party started. Even today, once "The Humpty Dance," "Same Song," or Tupac Shakur's "I Get Around" plays on the speakers, it's difficult not to run to the dancefloor. Digital Underground—founded by Chopmaster J, Kenny-K, and Shock G—was a worldwide sensation prior to social media apps and viral buzz. At the time, they were one of the more fun-loving, yet controversial collectives on the scene, and later, they would go on to add several members including Pee Wee, Money-B, and Tupac Shakur who acted as a Digital Underground backup dancer early in his career.

On Thursday (April 22), Chopmaster J shocked the Hip Hop world when he shared a post on Instagram with the devastating news that Shock G, also known by his alter ego Humpty Hump, had passed away at 57.



Taylor Hill / Stringer / Getty Images

"34 years ago almost to the day we had a wild idea we can be a hip hop band and take on the world through it all the dream became a reality and the reality became a nightmare for some," Chopmaster J wrote in the caption. "And now he’s awaken from the fame long live shock G Aka Humpty Hump and Rest In Peace my Brotha Greg Jacobs!!! #digitalunderground."

Reactions to this sad news have been met with stunned reactions, especially on the heels of losing other Hip Hop legends like DMX and Black Rob. TMZ reports that Shock G's father, Edward Packer, confirmed the news and added that the rapper was found unresponsive in a Tampa hotel room. A cause of death will be determined once an autopsy is completed.

Long Live Shock G. Rest in peace to a legend. Check out a few responses below.

