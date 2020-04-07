Shock G
- NewsTupac Shakur's "So Many Tears" Spoke To The Suffering Of A RevolutionaryWe're revisiting Pac's 1995 single, produced by the late-great Shock G, on what would have been the rapper's 51st birthday.ByErika Marie20.3K Views
- Pop CultureChopmaster J Allegedly Told To "Stay The Hell Away" From Digital Underground Celebratory DayChopmaster J, co-founder of the pioneering hip-hop group Digital Underground was banned from an event honoring the late Shock G.ByKyesha Jennings16.2K Views
- MusicOakland To Honor Shock G With Day-Long CelebrationThe rapper will be celebrated with good deeds in his honor.ByMilca P.1289 Views
- MusicShock G Cause Of Death RevealedDigital Underground icon Shock G passed away from an accidental drug overdose.ByAlex Zidel6.0K Views
- MusicShock G Funeral Plans AnnouncedMembers of Digital Underground will be in attendance at Shock G's funeral service in Tampa. ByAron A.1.6K Views
- MusicJim Jones Calls DMX & Black Rob Deaths "A Double Hurt"The New York rapper explained how there are only "three degrees of separation" in Harlem & why those losses were a devastating blow.ByErika Marie3.4K Views
- MusicIce Cube Shares Shock G Tribute MessageFollowing Shock G's death at the age of 57, Ice Cube came forward to share some kind words honoring the Digital Underground icon. ByMitch Findlay2.3K Views
- MusicShock G, Digital Underground Rap Pioneer, Passes Away At 57: ReportThe Rap icon, real name Greg Jacobs, also known by his alter ego Humpty Hump, is being memorialized by artists and fans.ByErika Marie9.0K Views
- MusicChuck D Shares Stories Of Tupac Shakur & Treach Before The FameChuck D recalled both Tupac Shakur & Naughty By Nature's Treach being bag carriers for Digital Underground & Queen Latifah, respectively.ByErika Marie4.1K Views