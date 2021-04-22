Unfortunately for fans, there won't be a public memorial service for DMX. We were all hit with the devastating news that the beloved New York emcee had passed away following a heart attack, and the world has taken to the internet to share their favorite moments from Dark Man X. Earl Simmons has been a fixture in the Hip Hop community for decades and his vulnerability, partnered with his rough persona, created a space in music that no other artist can come close to occupying.

Last week, we reported on the news that DMX's memorial service would take place at the Barclay's Center, and just an hour ago, his loved ones shared more information about his "homegoing celebration."



Theo Wargo / Staff / Getty Images

"*** ðððððððð ð/ðð *** Celebration of Life Memorial LIVE on @YouTube at 4:00 PM EST (Link in bio.)," someone penned in the caption to a photo of X. "*** ðððððð ð/ðð *** Homegoing Celebration LIVE on @bet at 2:30 PM EST." They made it clear that "attendance [is] restricted to family & close friends... #longlivedmx."

There were also rumors that Swizz Beatz contacted Kanye West to ask the Sunday Service leader to attend the memorial. Ye and X have collaborated in the past so it would seem fitting that Swizz would want West in attendance in whatever capacity. Check out the post about the memorial service below.