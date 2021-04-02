Nearly a full 25 years after his untimely death, Tupac Shakur, a.k.a. 2Pac, is still one of the most beloved Hip-Hop artists to ever grace a microphone. This past week, his estate celebrated the 20-year anniversary of his third posthumous album Until the End of Time, showing just how much fans still revered the multitalented artist several years after his tragic death. According to the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), Until the End of Time isn't the only Tupac release that has been getting a lot of love lately.

In its latest roundup of gold and platinum certifications, the RIAA has announced that a nice chunk of platinum plaques will be making their way to Tupac's estate. According to the certification company, the former Death Row artist has posthumously earned a slew of platinum certifications for select singles released between 1993 and 1995.

As of Thursday, March 31, 2Pac's 1993 singles "Keep Ya Head Up" and "I Get Around" have finally reached platinum status, with each song reaching this new milestone nearly 28 years after being certified gold. "Dear Mama," the standout track from his 1995 album Me Against the World, also got an RIAA update yesterday, and it is now a certified triple-platinum single following its platinum certification on July 13, 1995.

Congratulations to the legendary Tupac Shakur as well as his estate on this new achievement!