It's not uncommon for artists to compare themselves to the greats. This year alone, we've already seen NLE Choppa pay homage to Tupac Shakur by recreating one of his photoshoots. There were also photos going around showing Youngboy Never Broke Again as the late rap legend. The latest rapper to compare themselves to Pac is Chicago's very own Polo G, who says that he's heard the comparison a few times.

Sharing pictures of himself with a white bandana tied around his head, an iced-out 1300 chain, and a jean jacket, Polo G made the observation. "They say im Pac rebirthed," he wrote as his caption. "Never put out a weak verse. Homicides When we lurk imma step til my feet hurt."

He added a "#HALLOFFAME" hashtag, believing that even at his young age, he belongs in the conversation as one of the greatest to ever do it. You can't say that Mr. Capalot doesn't have confidence running through his veins.

Polo G recently bounced back with his latest freestyle "For My Fans", which took three of the hottest beats of the moment and repurposed them for the Chicago rapper to go in on. He's also featured on Rod Wave's new album, which is set to debut at #1 on the charts next week.

Do you think Polo G has a point or does he need to check his ego?