90s pop culture was defined in many ways by the iconic Death Row Records. Though now-defunct, the roster that included Snoop Dogg and 2Pac, with Suge Knight and Dr. Dre serving as co-founders, offered some of the most profound rap music to exist during that time. The empire ultimately crumbled following the departure of Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre and the passing of 2Pac but we can still agree that what was created during those peak years is timeless.

Suge Knight might be behind bars but Hasbro's acquisition of Death Row Records under Entertainment One has led the company to bring its operation into the 21st century. This week, Death Row Records launched its first official online store commemorating 30 years. The online store gives fans the opportunity to finally cop some official merch, rather than the bootleg tees and hoodies that have been making rounds. Additionally, there are also vinyl, CDs, and cassettes of the classic records available for purchase. As for the merch, there are also beanies, long-sleeve shirts, and snapback hats available. There are also NFTs on sale, as well.

Death Row was back in headlines earlier this year after it was revealed that the co-founder of the label, Michael "Harry-O" Harris, was released from prison. Snoop Dogg was among those who pushed Trump to commute Harrus from freedom.

Check out the official Death Row website to check out their merch.