Tupac Shakur's "So Many Tears" Spoke To The Suffering Of A Revolutionary

It is a celebratory day for music fans as we acknowledge Tupac Shakur's birthday. The beloved rapper would have turned 51 years old today, but sadly, Pac was gunned down in Las Vegas in 1996 during a drive-by shooting. He was only 25.

The global influence of the late revolutionary is one that has continued to reach new heights in the decades that have followed his untimely death, and his peers—those who knew him personally and called him a brother—remain vigilant in protecting his legacy. As new generations of Hip Hop take up the banner of the genre and lead Rap into new spaces, admirers of Shakur's catalog and activism hold tight to Tupac being one of the greatest rappers of all time.

We wanted to add our voice to the celebrations by highlighting an introspective Tupac favorite, "So Many Tears,' that was produced by his Digital Underground collaborator, Shock G. These two gave us several Hip Hop classics that until today still get a party started, but "So Many Tears" went in a different direction as Shakur allowed the world to peak into his perspective.

Shock G passed away in April 2021. Much love to both of these men for their hearts and contributions to Hip Hop. Stream "So Many Tears" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Now I'm lost and I'm weary, so many tears

I'm suicidal, so don't stand near me

My every move is a calculated step

To bring me closer to embrace an early death

Now there's nothin' left

There was no mercy on the streets

I couldn't rest, I'm barely standin'

About to go to pieces, screamin' peace

And though my soul was deleted, I couldn't see it

I had my mind full of demons tryin' to break free

They planted seeds and they hatched, sparkin' the flame

Inside my brain like a match, such a dirty game

No memories, just a misery

Paintin' a picture of my enemies killin' me in my sleep

Will I survive 'til the morning to see the sun?

Please Lord, forgive me for my sins, 'cause here I come