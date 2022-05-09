FX has shared the first teaser trailer for the upcoming docuseries, Dear Mama, which will detail the relationship between the late rapper Tupac and his activist mother, Afeni Shakur. The five-part documentary series is titled after Tupac’s 1995 hit song of the same name.

Allen Hughes, who worked with his brother Albert on Menace II Society, Dead Presidents, and more, directed the project.

“It was my responsibility to teach 2Pac how to survive his reality,” Shakur says in the clip. “So, 2Pac do something wrong, take your little sorry self in that corner, get the New York Times and let’s have a debate about it. Not a discussion, a debate. Let me hear what your idea is, stand up, defend it.”



Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection / Getty Images

Dear Mama is “told through the eyes of the people who knew them best,” according to a press release from FX. “An intimate wide-angle portrait of the most inspiring and dangerous mother-son duo in American history, whose unified message of freedom, equality, persecution and justice are more relevant today than ever.”

The docuseries was announced in 2019 under the singe-changed title, Outlaw: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur.

Tupac was murdered in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas in 1996. Afeni Shakur passed away in 2016 at the age of 69.

Check out the new teaser trailer for Dear Mama below.

