The friendship between Snoop Dogg and Tupac Shakur was unlike any other. They made hits together, stood by each other's sides through scandals and controversies, and when before Shakur passed away, Snoop was able to sit alone with him in the hospital. During his recent appearance on Impaulsive, Snoop was asked, of the Rap losses that the West Coast has suffered, which have stood out to him. He named Nipsey Hussle, Nate Dogg, and Tupac Shakur because he believed that they had so much more to accomplish.

The Rap icon recalled his final moments with Pac, including not being invited on the infamous Las Vegas trip that would prove to be fatal for the "California Love" superstar. According to Snoop, he and Tupac weren't "seeing eye to eye" after Pac learned that Snoop said he didn't have any issues with East Coast rappers. It wasn't much to Snoop because he didn't want to go on the trip, anyway.



Mike Coppola / Staff / Getty Images

The following day, he received a series of calls to his pager from Suge Knight telling him that he and Shakur had been shot. Snoop and Warren G reportedly rushed to Vegas but when they arrived, Suge wasn't detailed about just how severe things were. "[Suge] got shot in the head, but he sitting up here talkin' to us," Snoop recalled.

“When we drive to Vegas to see Pac, we got to Suge house first, so we haven’t even seen Pac,” Snoop Dogg explained. “We just talking to Suge, and he got the head wrapped up and he telling us what happened and, you know, ‘Pac gonna be alright, he going to pull through, he got shot nine times before, he going to be alright, [they] hit me in the head.’”

The talk left Snoop and Co. believing that Tupac was on his way to a quick recovery, but when they arrived at the hospital, Snoop was shocked to see his friend in dire circumstances.



Mike Coppola / Staff / Getty Images

“He got tubes in him and it's like, when I walked in, I could just feel like he wasn’t even there, and I fainted,” he shared. "Then, his [mother Afeni Shakur] got me up and walked me in the bathroom and had a conversation with me about being strong. She was like, ‘My baby ain’t never seen you weak. I don’t want you to be weak in front of him. You go in the bathroom and fix yourself up and you go back in there and you talk to him and you tell him how you feel.”

Afeni was aware of the tension between the two friends and added, "My baby loves you." Snoop added, "She knew how much we loved each other. So, she gave us a moment for me to say some things to him, as far as how much I love him, but I knew that that was gonna be my last time speaking with him.” Check it out below.