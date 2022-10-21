Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too $hort have all achieved incredible accolades on their own throughout their careers, but when they come together as Mount Westmore, the rap legends truly prove just how unstoppable they are.

As they prepare to drop their joint album in early December, the lyricists have shared a new single with fans called “Too Big,” along with an accompanying music video directed by Marc Wood, Dah Dah, Tajvs Taj, and Jae Synth.

The braggadocious chorus finds P-LO (who produced the group’s latest arrival) repeating, “I do it too big,” reminding listeners that it’s more than okay to carry yourself with confidence and let it be known just how bright your star shines.

The track features witty bars from all artists involved, from Snoop’s “I’m crackin’ like the Clash of the Titans / Two bitches give me head while I’m drivin’,” to Cube’s “And if we catch you in the mornin’, it won’t be a warnin’ / It might be a doorman, n*gga, we important.”

Stream “Too Big” on Spotify or Apple Music below, and look out for the Snoop, Cube, 40, $hort album, due out on December 9th.

Quotable Lyrics:

I’m crackin’ like the Clash of the Titans

Two bitches give me head while I’m drivin’

I kick a n*gga ass with my left foot

But slap the shit out a n*gga with my right hand