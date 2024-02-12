Kaliii Refutes Allegations That She Sampled Keyshia Cole Without Clearance

The two had a disagreement on whether a sample of Cole's song "LOVE" had been cleared.

BYLavender Alexandria
Coco Jones and Grey Goose Toast to Grammy's Nominations

Last year, Kaliii broke through in a major way. She scored a lingering chart hit with her song "Area Codes." The track delivered an impressive mix of fast wordy flows and a ton of personality. As she tries to parlay her breakthrough hit into a full blown career she just dropped a new single. The track is called "BOZO" and it contains a sample of the Keyshia Cole track "LOVE." While many fans took notice of the sample, it seems to have caught Cole herself by surprise.

Keyshia Cole took to Twitter to make a post about having her song sampled without getting permission. While she didn't name Kaliii directly fans in the comments were able to read between the lines. When one mentioned her name, Cole assured everyone that she didn't want them to go after her. But eventually Kaliii herself responded assuring fans that the sample was cleared. When Cole once again refuted that it sparked a back and forth between the pair. The interaction reached the point where the rapper had to lean on the fact that any major label song released on all platforms will have it's samples cleared. Check out the Twitter interaction below.

Read More: Kaliii Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Rapper

Kaliii And Keyshia Cole Going Back And Forth

"Keyshia, let’s not act like a song can be distributed on every single major platform without it being cleared by you or your team. your side dropped the ball. Thanks for the wishes, same to you my love" Kaliii's definitive final tweet on the matter reads.

Additionally, Kaliii has been a hot commodity as a featured artist in the past year. She appeared on a remix of the Flyana Boss song "You Wish" alongside Missy Elliott that has racked up more than 5 million Spotify streams. What do you think of Kalii and Keyshia Cole beefing on Twitter over a sample of "LOVE?" Who do you think is right in the situation? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Kaliii's New EP Marks The Start Of "FCK GIRL SZN": Stream

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.