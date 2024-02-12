Kaliii Refutes Allegations That She Sampled Keyshia Cole Without Clearance

Last year, Kaliii broke through in a major way. She scored a lingering chart hit with her song "Area Codes." The track delivered an impressive mix of fast wordy flows and a ton of personality. As she tries to parlay her breakthrough hit into a full blown career she just dropped a new single. The track is called "BOZO" and it contains a sample of the Keyshia Cole track "LOVE." While many fans took notice of the sample, it seems to have caught Cole herself by surprise.

Keyshia Cole took to Twitter to make a post about having her song sampled without getting permission. While she didn't name Kaliii directly fans in the comments were able to read between the lines. When one mentioned her name, Cole assured everyone that she didn't want them to go after her. But eventually Kaliii herself responded assuring fans that the sample was cleared. When Cole once again refuted that it sparked a back and forth between the pair. The interaction reached the point where the rapper had to lean on the fact that any major label song released on all platforms will have it's samples cleared. Check out the Twitter interaction below.

Kaliii And Keyshia Cole Going Back And Forth

"Keyshia, let’s not act like a song can be distributed on every single major platform without it being cleared by you or your team. your side dropped the ball. Thanks for the wishes, same to you my love" Kaliii's definitive final tweet on the matter reads.

Additionally, Kaliii has been a hot commodity as a featured artist in the past year. She appeared on a remix of the Flyana Boss song "You Wish" alongside Missy Elliott that has racked up more than 5 million Spotify streams. What do you think of Kalii and Keyshia Cole beefing on Twitter over a sample of "LOVE?" Who do you think is right in the situation? Let us know in the comment section below.

