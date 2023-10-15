Kaliii’s New EP Marks The Start Of “FCK GIRL SZN”: Stream

In 2022, Kaliii finally dropped her second mixtape, Toxic Chocolate, which helped her solidify her own identity outside of the braggadocious NSFW raps she rose to fame with. As she continues to perfect her debut album, the Southern starlet has shared a new EP with hip-hop heads this weekend, aptly titled FCK GIRL SZN. While the more lonely in society are focused on finding a partner to cuddle up with this fall, Kaliii's mind is obviously anywhere but.

The four-track effort begins with the Atlanta native's previously released Young Nudy collab, "Say Too Much." Following that we have a joint effort from Kaliii and GloRilla called "Can't Get 'Em," which proves just how far both female lyricists have come since they were initially cast into the spotlight. The sole solo track on FCK GIRL SZN is "Stand On It," marking the penultimate spot before NLE Choppa joins Kaliii on her final title, "K Toven."

Kaliii Taps NLE Choppa to Join Her on "K Toven"

The newly Scooter Braun-managed artist had already shared the DJ Smallz 732-produced track as her own, but when she heard what Choppa had to offer, Kaliii couldn't resist another collab. "Heard them b**ches say they outside / Where they at? We gon' slide / Runnin' through his bag like it's mine / Said I love him, I was lyin'," the 23-year-old quickly spits as her infectious beat begins. It's unclear when she plans to follow FCK GIRL SZN with more, but we'll happily take it whenever it comes.

Check out NLE Choppa's verse on Kaliii's "K Toven" above. If you're feeling that, take some time to tap into the full EP on Spotify/Apple Music. Are there any other rap divas that you're hoping to hear new releases from this fall? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

FCK GIRL SZN Tracklist:

Say Too Much (with Young Nudy) Can't Get 'Em (with GloRilla) Stand On It K Toven (with DJ Smallz 732 & NLE Choppa)

