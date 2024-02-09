"BOZO": Kaliii's New Single Is A Pre-Valentine's Breakup Anthem

Kaliii only grows more confident with each visual she drops.

February 14th is a special time of year for love birds, but for those who are feeling the weight of being single, or working through a breakup during this time of year, emotions can be running high. Thankfully, even those in the music industry know this, and they continue to release songs that cater to virtually everything their fans feel – especially heartbreak. For her first single of 2024, Atlanta's Kaliii is making a bold return with "BOZO," which celebrates the femcee regaining her freedom after ending a toxic relationship.

"Last night me and that ni**a broke up / I'm outside, man, that ni**a f**ked up," the Toxic Chocolate artist says on her first verse, not holding back from the jump. "That ni**a striked out, he done played again / Caught him with a h* in her baby ass Benz," Kaliii continues, seemingly insinuating that cheating lead to her relationship's demise.

Kaliii is Back with an Anti-Valentine's Day Anthem

According to Uproxx, "BOZO" will appear on the tracklist for Kaliii's upcoming spring EP. It includes a sample of R&B icon Keyshia Cole's "Love," though that's the opposite of what the young lyricist feels toward her ex. As she continues to grow into her identity as a creatiive, the "Area Codes" hitmaker has been experimenting consistently with new sounds, and we're curious to see what other interpolations her and her team of producers might have up their sleeve.

As we've already noted this weekend, the women in music are seriously holding it down today in particular. You can tune into Kaliii's visual for "BOZO" above, or find it on Spotify/Apple Music. Afterward, we've got plenty more must-listens from our favourite femcees, including Coi Leray, who reconnected with Metro Boomin after their Spider-Man soundtrack success for "Enjoy Yourself." Stream that at the link below, and let us know which February releases have been your favourite so far in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Love? F**k that
Ain't no more love for a h*
Guarantee that ni**a double back
His homeboy the one I should have chose

