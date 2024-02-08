Coi Leray & Metro Boomin Team Up With Axe For Smooth New Single "Enjoy Yourself"

Coi Leray has been grinding for a minute now. Furthermore, Metro Boomin is the biggest producer in contemporary rap. Overall, these two are in very different lanes. However, they have certainly combined for some heat in the past. For instance, the two made an instant classic on the Spider-Man Across The Spiderverse soundtrack, called "Self Love." This is a song that fans resonated with immediately, and it continues to get a heavy dose of streams. Now, the two are back with a new collab.

This collaboration is in conjunction with Axe, who are celebrating the release of their new Black Vanilla fragrance. Overall, this new scent is meant to be both subtle and seductive. Consequently, this new Leray and Metro Boomin collab was made to match that vibe. Below, you can find the new song which is simply called "Enjoy Yourself." It is more of an r&b cut, which definitely makes sense given what is being promoted here. Either way, it is a bubbly track that will certainly perk your ears up.

Coi Leray x Metro x Axe

Coi Leray is singing on this track, and it sounds great. Overall, Coi has always had a buttery smooth singing voice, so this definitely makes a whole lot of sense. As for Metro, his production is always top-tier, and that has not changed since he came into the game. On this new cut, his smooth style ends up complementing Leray perfectly, and it makes for a song that will could very well soundtrack your weekend.

