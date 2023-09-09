Flyana Boss Puts Out A Remix For Their Popular “You Wish” With Missy Elliott And Kaliii

At one point Missy Elliott was defending Flyana Boss and their repetitive style to their music videos. Now, it is a full circle moment for the rap duo heralding from Detroit and Dallas. The exciting and energetic pairing grabbed arguably the best female rapper of all time along with the up-and-coming Kaliii for a remix to a popular cut. Flyana Boss's viral track "You Wish" sees them redo an already fun listen and adds more entertaining voices to the mix.

The heavy piano keys and trap-like beat are provided by Puda Beats and Marky Style. It is a fast-paced instrumental that matches the quick flows from the original version. However, the new edition starts with Kaliii's verse, not the duo's. But the new feature verse from the Barbie The Album artist is more than a welcome addition.

Read More: Jaidyn Alexis Flaunts Her “Post Opp” Body In New Single & Video With Blueface

Listen To "You Wish (Remix)" From Flyana Boss, Missy Elliott, And Kaliii

Then, Missy dominates the beat as well. Some of her fun and witty bars can be found below. What is also nice is that Flyana Boss decided to record new lyrics for their remix. Now, it all comes down to if fans think the new verses were worth plugging into the already fan-favorite single.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new track, "You Wish (Remix)," from Flyana Boss, Missy Elliott, and Kaliii? Who has the best performance on this single? Do you prefer this remake or the original better? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With all of that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the hottest song releases, as well as all of the latest breaking news around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

Hit the box, still rock on any block

When you see my car parked, all eyes on me like Tupac

On the charts, I just hopscotch, I got many bops

Who wanna do versus with me? Thought not

Read More: Icewear Vezzo Proves He Never Switched Up On New Single “Perfect”