Flyana Boss
- SongsFlyana Boss Are Craving Sweet Treats On Their New Single "Candyman"Flyana are making a lot of sexual innuendos on this one. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsFlyana Boss Puts Out A Remix For Their Popular "You Wish" With Missy Elliott And KaliiiThis remix is a straight riot. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicFlyana Boss: The Viral Dynamic Femcee Rap DuoFlyana Boss, a viral Rap duo from Detroit and Dallas, is shaking up the music scene and placing themselves as Hip Hop's next superstars.By Erika Marie