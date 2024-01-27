Flyana Boss Are Craving Sweet Treats On Their New Single "Candyman"

California boasts a lot of interesting rap personalities and Flyana Boss is in that mix without a doubt. The colorful duo of Bobbi LaNea and Folayan have been in the game since the turn of the 2020 decade and they like to drop bangers of all sorts. One of the more recent songs we covered of theirs was a remix of "You Wish." That featured one of the greatest female MCs of all time, Missy Elliott, and Kaliii.

In fact, that was the last we spoke of them. But, we are glad to announce their next appearance on the HNHH site. However, before we get to that, let us recap what got them to drop "Candyman," their newest single. "B**** Imma Star" immediately followed "You Wish (Remix)" and that one is a rauchy banger with all sorts of bounce and interesting lyrics. "Big One" is another fun is a big and bold braggadocious cut that also makes a clear sexual innuendo.

Listen To "Candyman" By Flyana Boss

Finally, "UFHO (Unidentified Fly-a** Ho)" is a futuristic spaced-theme bop that also makes some hilarious tongue-in-cheek references. In case you have not caught on, Flyana Boss is all about being quirky and a little sex crazy. That is why "Candyman" is not a surprise to us. This time, the insinuations are related to everything sweet. It is a blast to listen to if you enjoy wild bangers. You will be rolling around on the floor to all of the comparisons they make.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "Candyman," by Flyana Boss? Are they the most entertaining femcees from the West Coast, why or why not? Is this their best song in recent memory?

Quotable Lyrics:

Make my cookie crumble (Mm), hope he don't fumble (Ah)

I like-like that he could brag, but he stay on the humble (Okay)

He climb my mountains and we take a tumble (Tumble)

Tastin' my Skittles, I'm quick and hе's nimble (Nom, nom, nom)

He my little sweethеart (Mm), my-my sugar daddy (Okay)

Put the cream in my coffee just to keep me happy

