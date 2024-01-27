Megan Thee Stallion & Benny The Butcher Lead The Pack On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update: Stream

Other "Fire Emoji" entries this week include tracks from Ice Spice, Lyrical Lemonade, Kevin Gates, and more.

BYCaroline Fisher
2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

HotNewHipHop's Fire Emoji playlist is home to plenty of notable releases this week. Artists have made their debuts, femcees have gone for each other's throats, and rappers have unveiled their eagerly-anticipated LPs. Megan Thee Stallion quite literally kicks things off by saying "f*ck y'all," unleashing her inner snake on "Hiss." The track sees the Houston hottie take aim at critics and reignite her messy feud with Nicki Minaj. She describes the track as a "warning," and it goes without saying that she got the message across. The song is unapologetic and bold, with Meg notifying haters that she's not only here to stay, but here to conquer.

Ice Spice also came through with a read this week on "Think U the Sh*t (Fart)," reminding listeners that no other MC can come close. The Bronx-born baddie lends her signature, focused flow to carefree bars about breaking hearts and taking names on a track grounded by bubby, fun production. She also cruises around Miami in the accompanying music video, partying with her crew and hitting up the local deli.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Takes Aim On "Hiss": Breaking Down The Bars Toward Her Targets

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist: Stream

Next up is Benny The Butcher, who unveiled his anxiously awaited new album Everybody Can't Go this week. Fans see the return of the New York native's entourage on "Griselda Express," featuring Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, and Rick Hyde. He also joined forces with Jadakiss and Babyface Ray for "Pillow Talk & Slander," spitting about taking back what belongs to him.

Elsewhere on this week's update, Cole Bennett of Lyrical Lemonade dropped off his compilation project All Is Yellow. He recruited high-profile performers like Chief Keef, Lil Yachty, Teezo Touchdown, and more. Kevin Gates finally unveiled The Ceremony, making waves with his track "Lil Yeah." Tierra Whack and Skepta also dropped off bangers while ATL Jacob teamed up with Quavo, and 21 Lil Harold enlisted JID. What was your favorite Fire Emoji release this week? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Ice Spice Hits The 305 For "Think U The S**t (Fart)": Watch The Music Video

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.