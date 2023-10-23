Kaliii Net Worth 2023: What Is The Rapper Worth?

Kaliii, an American rapper, has been making waves in the music industry, and as of 2023, her net worth is estimated to be around $250,000 US Dollars, according to GorillaOverview. But how did she achieve this feat? Let's delve into her journey.

Born Kaliya Ashley Ross on July 29th, 2000, in Roswell, Georgia, Kaliii grew up with the influence of her Panamanian mother and maternal grandmother. These two women instilled in her the values of hard work and self-belief. Interestingly, it was Kaliii's stepfather, a music producer, who ignited her passion for music. A unique deal between Kali and her stepfather, where she would write 13 songs to earn her own bedroom, marked the beginning of her music career.

Kaliii's Musical Journey

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 16: Rapper Kali performs onstage during 2022 Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash at Center Parc Credit Union Stadium at Georgia State University on July 16, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

At the tender age of 12, with the guidance of her stepdad, Kaliii embarked on her rap career. She drew inspiration from iconic artists like Nicki Minaj and Aaliyah. However, like many teenagers, Kaliii momentarily lost her musical focus, turning her attention to athletics and part-time jobs, including stints at Chipotle and a senior living facility.

Her big break came in 2018 when she auditioned for Netflix's music competition series Rhythm + Flow. Although she only made it to the second round, this experience was a stepping stone. In November 2020, Kaliii released her breakthrough single, "Do a Bi**h," which went viral and catapulted her to fame.

Read More: Kaliii's New EP Marks The Start Of "FCK GIRL SZN": Stream

Achievements & Collaborations

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 17: Rapper Kaliii performs onstage. During HOT 107.9's Birthday Bash 2023 at State Farm Arena on June 17, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Following her initial success, Kaliii signed a significant deal with Atlantic Records. Over the subsequent year, her single amassed over 12 million streams on Spotify. Her EP This Why They Mad Now was released in January 2021, further solidifying her position in the hip-hop world. Collaborations with artists like Bia, Young Blue, and Muni Long showcased her versatility and talent. In 2023, Kali's song "Area Codes" marked her debut on the Billboard Hot 100, entering the impressive 54th spot. This achievement underscores her growing influence in the music industry.

Kaliii's Net Worth & Future Prospects

Kaliii at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

While Kaliii's net worth is estimated at $250,000 in 2023, her rapid rise in the music industry suggests this is just the beginning. With her talent, determination, and the right collaborations, Kaliii is poised for even greater success in the coming years.

Kaliii's journey from a young girl in Roswell, Georgia, to a recognized name in the rap industry is nothing short of inspiring. Her story is a testament to the power of passion, hard work, and the right opportunities. As she continues to make her mark, fans, and industry experts will be keenly watching what the future holds for this talented rapper.