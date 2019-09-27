Malika Haqq
- RelationshipsOT Genasis Exposes Malika Haqq For Offering Him $100K To Have Another Child TogetherGenasis says it's still all love.
- GramLauren London's Sons Have A Blast At O.T. Genasis' Son's 1st B-Day PartyThe rapper shared footage of the youngsters with all-smiles from the event.
- RelationshipsO.T. Genasis Calls Malika Haqq His "Dog" When Asked About Rekindling RomanceThey dated for some time before calling it quits and it looks like the rapper is just fine with happily co-parenting.
- TVMalika Haqq Reacts To Ex OT Genasis DM'ing Another Woman While She Was PregnantIn a sneak peek of tonight's episode of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," Malika Haqq reveals screenshots a fan sent her of her ex, OT Genasis, DM'ing another woman while Haqq was still pregnant.
- RelationshipsMalika Haqq Complains About O.T. Genasis Not Helping With Baby's ArrivalThe reality star also explained why her relationship with the rapper didn't work out.
- GramO.T. Genasis, Malika Haqq Face Wrath Of Keyshia Cole's Other Sister Elite NoelO.T. Genasis & Malika Haqq become targets for Elite Noel, Keyshia Cole's sister and Frankie Lons's daughter.
- GramKeyshia Cole's Sister Neffe Goes Off On O.T. Genasis After Crude RemarksKeyshia Cole's sister Neffe has stepped up to defend her against O.T. Genasis and his recent comments about the R&B singer.
- Pop CultureMalika Haqq Is "Addicted" To Newborn Son With O.T. GenasisMalika Haqq cannot get enough of her newborn baby boy, Ace, with ex-boyfriend O.T. Genasis, claiming she's "addicted" to spending time with their son.
- GramO.T. Genasis Praised For Heartwarming Birthday Post To Autistic SonO.T. Genasis shared a sweet birthday message to his 10-year-old son "Lil Gen" who he calls his best friend.
- Pop CultureKardashians React To Birth Of Malika Haqq's SonKim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner all congratulated their friend Malika Haqq on the birth of her baby boy, Ace Flores.
- GramMalika Haqq & O.T. Genasis Welcome Son & Share Baby's First PhotoMalika Haqq & O.T. Genasis may not be in a relationship, but they are still dedicated to being friends and co-parenting as peacefully as possible.
- GramMalika Haqq Criticized For Announcing Post-Baby Cosmetic SurgeryAs Malika Haqq prepares for the birth of her child, the reality star also males plans for the post-baby "snapback" body.
- GramMalika Haqq Praises O.T. Genasis In "Baby Flores" PostMalika Haqq revealed that she's been single for the past eight months, but O.T. has been right by her side throughout her pregnancy.
- GossipO.T Genasis & Malika Haqq Prepare To Co-Parent As Good Friends: ReportA Hollywood first.
- RelationshipsO.T. Genasis Confirmed To Be Father Of Ex-Girlfriend Malika Haqq's BabyO.T. Genasis attended Malika Haqq's baby shower on Saturday to make the big reveal.
- GramMalika Haqq Is Glowing & Beautiful In Nude Pregnancy Shoot"Tiny but mighty."
- Pop CultureOT Genasis' Ex Girlfriend Malika Haqq Shares First Child's Ultrasound"My angel."
- Pop CultureKhloe Kardashian Responds After Malika Haqq Gets Slammed For Supporting Tristan ThompsonKhloe knows her friend's best interest.
- Pop CultureMalika Haqq Reveals Gender Of Baby With OT GenasisA little Genasis is on the way.
- Pop CultureMalika Haqq's Baby Daddy Reported To Be Ex O.T. GenasisO.T. IS the father.
- Pop CultureMalika Haqq Is Pregnant With Her First ChildBaby on the way!