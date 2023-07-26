LaKeith Stanfield & Kasmere Trice Married With New Baby Months After “Secret” Child Scandal

LaKeith Stanfield has been laying relatively low in recent months, but as you may recall, the Sorry to Bother You actor began his 2023 on a rough note. At the time, a woman in her mid-20s, Tylor Hurd, made it known that he’s neglecting to spend time with the child they share together. News of Stanfield being a father came as a shock to his fans, but rather than allowing the hateful comments to push him back toward his co-parent, he’s been busy building a life with Kasmere Trice, who he proposed to late last year.

On Wednesday (July 26), PEOPLE confirmed that the pair have since married – and welcomed a baby boy together. Stanfield happily shared the news with the public via Instagram this afternoon, writing, “If you’re fortunate enough in this life, you get to see your wildest imaginations manifested before your eyes,” in the caption of his photo dump. “I am endlessly grateful to God for being able to achieve some of those things. The best part of it all was being gifted by the most high, a gorgeously intelligent and spiritually magnetic person to share life with.”

LaKeith Stanfield is a Married Man

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LaKeith Stanfield (@lakeithstanfield3)

“You too, can also turn those hopes into reality and work (and I do mean work) to bring about great things in this challenging, wonderful, terrifying, hilarious, painful, pleasure-filled experience called life,” the Atlanta star’s heartfelt speech continued. “In any storm we stand unified and work to create conditions for the perfect breeze within ourselves. I love you and congratulations on motherhood. 🌹,” Lakeith concluded, showering his beautiful bride with endless affection.

Interestingly, the big announcement comes on the same day as the 31-year-old’s latest film premiere. Before you check out Disney’s Haunted Mansion in theatres this week, be sure to read our recent report on LaKeith Stanfield’s net worth, including how the multi-talent achieved his fame and fortune, at the link below. To see the first photos of his son with Kasmere Trice exclusively on PEOPLE, click here.

